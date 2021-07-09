FORSYTH — Virginia Swango Gillenwater, 85, of Forsyth, formerly of Mattoon and Sullivan, Illinois, passed away Thursday, July 8, 2021 at Hickory Point Christian Village.

Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m., Monday, July 12, 2021 at Reed Funeral Home, Sullivan with Pastor Grant Wade officiating. Visitation will be from 2:00 p.m. until service time. Burial will be in the Greenhill Cemetery, Sullivan. The family will receive visitors at Sullivan First Christian Church following the interment. Online condolences may be sent to the family at reedfuneralhome.net.

Virginia was born July 1, 1936 in Mattoon, the daughter of James A. and Dorothy Moore Swango. A 1954 graduate of Mattoon High School, she was employed by Dr. Donald Butler, Dr. William Alwerdt, and the Illinois Masonic Home. A very talented seamstress, she was sought out by many people in the Sullivan area. Virginia also enjoyed sewing for her grandchildren who affectionately referred to her as, "Amaw". She was an active member of the First Christian Church in both Sullivan and Mattoon, Kiwanis, Relay for Life, and Eastern Star. She married Wayne Gillenwater in Reno, Nevada on October 23, 1981 and he preceded her in death.

She is survived by her daughters: Sandra (Joe) Ryherd-Niemeyer of Jonesboro, Arkansas, Julie (Oliver) Dold of Decatur, Illinois, and son, Bill (Connie) Ryherd of Winthrop Harbor, Illinois: seven grandchildren: Drew (Jen) Niemeyer of Chicago, Illinois, Katherine (Brittney Flowers) Niemeyer of Sherwood, Arkansas, Elizabeth (Tyler) Hudgens of Fort Smith, Arkansas, Anna (Kyle) Talley of Dallas, Texas, Blake (Lisa) Doss of Maroa, Illinois, and David and Caleb Ryherd, both of Winthrop Harbor, Illinois; great-grandchildren: Brady and Drake Doss and Virginia Grace and George Hudgens, and three step-great grandchildren. A third great-grandchild will arrive in September. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her sister, Ethel Swango Sexson.

The family would like to thank the administration and staff of Hickory Point Christian Village for taking such good care of our mother, In lieu of flowers: Sullivan Fire Department or the donor's choice.