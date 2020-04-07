ARTHUR — Vivian Irene Goodrich, 93, of Arthur, IL passed away at 12:10 A.M. on Saturday, April 04, 2020 at the Arthur Home.
Private funeral services will be held at the Edwards Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Arthur Cemetery.
Vivian was born on July 29, 1926 in Rochelle, Il. She was a daughter of Dave and Althea (Coombs) Meisener. She married Richard Lee “Dick” Goodrich on October 11, 1946 at the Rosedale Church in rural Arthur, IL. He passed away on October 13, 2010.
Vivian is survived by daughters, Evelyn Deverell and her husband John of Harristown, Linda Henkel and her husband Ralf of Warrensburg, and sons, Rodney Goodrich and his wife Karen of Terre Haute, IN, and Steven Goodrich of Springfield; nine grandchildren; Christopher Henkel (Alissa) of Decatur, Tanya Haubner (Brian) of Decatur, Sheryl Van Dyke (Jeff) of Oblong, Eric McKibben (Becky Frankenfeld) of Mukwonago Wisconsin, Martin Goodrich of Fruitland Park, Florida, Luke Goodrich (Randi) of Boulder, Colorado, Sarah Haney (Lonnie) of Cooper City, Florida, Becky Burns (John) of Peoria, John Goodrich (Carrie) of Cincinnati, Ohio and granddaughter-in-law Angela McKibben Kinnett (Leland) of Mooresville, IN; great-grandchildren, Zach and Erika McKibben of Mooresville, IN, Aidan Lee of Decatur, Gabriella and Cordelia Henkel of Decatur, Jackson and Katherine Burns of Peoria, Chloe Goodrich Hanie (Jonathon) of Anderson, S.C., Hayden, and Maranda Goodrich of Fruitland Park, FL., Joshua, Caleb, and Jonah Goodrich of Cincinnati, Ohio, and Parker and Tatum Haney of Cooper City, FL. She is also survived by great-great-grandson Jasper Jaxson Hanie, four step great-grandchildren, two sisters, Maurine Busdosh of Phoenix, AZ and Peggy Phipps of Rochelle, IL and numerous nieces and nephews.
Vivian was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Dick, son Merle Goodrich, grandson Randy McKibben, and great grandson Logan McKibben. She was also preceded by five sisters and one brother.
Vivian and Dick owned and operated Goodrich Service in Arthur for many years. Many students at AHS will remember her as one of the lunch ladies in the school cafeteria. She and Dad went fishing a lot, and she usually caught the bigger fish. They also both enjoyed bowling. After dad passed away, mom filled her time with driving Amish ladies to appointments, etc. Mother loved puzzles, word searches, and hand-work of all kinds. Mother was very proud of the plastic canvas Christmas Village she made which has been displayed at Eberhardt Village the last 2 years. She cherished her travels with her daughters to Europe, New Zealand, Alaska, Washington D.C., and others. She was a long-time member of the Arthur American Legion Auxiliary and spent many hours working on craft projects for the bazaar with the women of the Methodist Church where she was a member for over 70 years.
Memorials can be made to Eberhardt Village Activity Fund, 431 West Palmer Street, Arthur, IL 61911 or to the Arthur United Methodist Church,128 East Illinois Street, Arthur, IL 61911.
The family would like to extend a huge thank you to the workers at Eberhardt Village for the care they have given Vivian for the past 18 months. Many of you have gone above the call of duty to make sure she was safe and to meet her needs. We really appreciate all you did.
