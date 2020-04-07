Vivian Irene Goodrich

Vivian and Dick owned and operated Goodrich Service in Arthur for many years. Many students at AHS will remember her as one of the lunch ladies in the school cafeteria. She and Dad went fishing a lot, and she usually caught the bigger fish. They also both enjoyed bowling. After dad passed away, mom filled her time with driving Amish ladies to appointments, etc. Mother loved puzzles, word searches, and hand-work of all kinds. Mother was very proud of the plastic canvas Christmas Village she made which has been displayed at Eberhardt Village the last 2 years. She cherished her travels with her daughters to Europe, New Zealand, Alaska, Washington D.C., and others. She was a long-time member of the Arthur American Legion Auxiliary and spent many hours working on craft projects for the bazaar with the women of the Methodist Church where she was a member for over 70 years.