DECATUR — Vivian J. (Belcher) Vander Burgh, 83, of Decatur, Illinois (formerly of Bethany) passed away December 15, 2019 in the Heritage Health Care Center, Mt. Zion.
Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m. Wednesday at Reed Funeral Home, 1112 South Hamilton Street in Sullivan. Visitation will be from Noon to 1:00 p.m. Private burial will be in Marrowbone Twp. Cemetery, Bethany.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Bethany Peace Meal.
In 1970 Vivian married Leonard Vander Burgh who preceded her in death in 1994.
Surviving are her son John (Heidi) Vander Burgh of Bethany; grandsons Justin and Luke, and granddaughter Abigail (Jonathan) Luce; brothers Edwin ‘Ed' (Sandy) Belcher of South Carolina and Donald ‘Don' (Joyce) Belcher of Lovington, niece Nancy Rich of Brentwood, Tennessee and nephew Keneth ‘Kenny' Fleener of Decatur, and many other nieces and nephews.
