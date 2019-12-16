DECATUR — Vivian J. (Belcher) Vander Burgh, 83, of Decatur, Illinois (formerly of Bethany) passed away December 15, 2019 in the Heritage Health Care Center, Mt. Zion.

Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m. Wednesday at Reed Funeral Home, 1112 South Hamilton Street in Sullivan. Visitation will be from Noon to 1:00 p.m. Private burial will be in Marrowbone Twp. Cemetery, Bethany.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Bethany Peace Meal.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at reedfuneralhome.net.

In 1970 Vivian married Leonard Vander Burgh who preceded her in death in 1994.

Surviving are her son John (Heidi) Vander Burgh of Bethany; grandsons Justin and Luke, and granddaughter Abigail (Jonathan) Luce; brothers Edwin ‘Ed' (Sandy) Belcher of South Carolina and Donald ‘Don' (Joyce) Belcher of Lovington, niece Nancy Rich of Brentwood, Tennessee and nephew Keneth ‘Kenny' Fleener of Decatur, and many other nieces and nephews.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0