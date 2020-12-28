BLOOMINGTON - Vivian J. "Joan" Graff, 89, of Bloomington (formerly Minier) passed at 2:15 p.m. on Monday, December 21, 2020 at Heritage Health of Normal.

Joan was born on January 5, 1931 in Normal, IL, a daughter to Floyd and Ardis (Patterson) Bossingham. She married Harvey Graff, Jr. on October 13, 1951. He preceded her in death on September 15, 1997.

Joan graduated from Stanford High School and worked at the family business, Graff Implement, as a bookkeeper. She was a member of St. John's United Church of Christ in Minier.

Surviving are her children: Alan (Vicki) Graff of Columbus, Wisconsin, Bruce Graff of Fort Meyers, Florida and Carol (Ross) Berberich of Carol Stream, Illinois; sister, Mary Lou Schuler, of Lexington, Illinois; brothers: David (Joanne) Bossingham of Minier, Illinois and Roger (Sandy) Bossingham of Riverside, Illinois; eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.

Memorials can be made to St. John's Church of Christ, Minier, Illinois.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later time.