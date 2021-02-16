MOWEAQUA - Vivian June (Zahradka) Thomas, 97, passed away Sunday, February 14, 2021, in the Moweaqua Rehabilitation & Health Care Center.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, February 19, 2021 in Seitz Funeral Home, Moweaqua. Burial will be in the Woodlawn (Oddfellows) Cemetery, Moweaqua. Please wear masks and practice social distancing. Memorials may be made to Grace Baptist Church, Moweaqua.

Vivian is survived by her daughters: Carol Ann Smull and husband, Ron, of Moweaqua; Sandra Jo Bohlen and husband, Ken, of Springfield; grandchildren: Eric Smull of Hanna City; Rebecca O'Connell of Athens; Seth Bohlen of Springfield; great-grandchildren, Brady, Caleb, and Ruby; several nieces and nephews. Vivian was preceded in death by her parents; sisters: Rose Eck, Norma McDaniel, Vicki Fringer and brothers: Gene Zahradka, Richard Zahradka, Louis Zahradka; and grandson, Rodney Smull.

Seitz Funeral Home, Moweaqua has been entrusted with the care and service arrangements. Please visit www.seitzfh.com to view expanded obituary and send condolences to the family.