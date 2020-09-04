Vivian Lucille Myers

She was a member of Peoples Church of God for 44 years, where she was active in women's group, helped with children’s church and served as the church librarian. She now attends First Free Will Baptist Church. She worked as bookkeeper at Metropolitan Insurance, Tolly’s Market, Bob Donnelly Automotive and the State of Illinois unemployment office. Out of love for her children she was active in school PTA, Brownies, Girl Scouts and Cub Scouts. She enjoyed yard work and flowers, square dancing and camping. In her later years she enjoyed putting together puzzles and tending to the garden at Eagle Ridge Assisted Living. But most of all she loved spending time with her family, grandchildren and friends.