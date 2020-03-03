CLINTON — Vivian Maxine Tippitt, 88 of Clinton, IL passed away 7:58 A.M. March 2, 2020 at her family residence, Clinton, Il.
Services will be 11 AM, Thursday, March 5, 2020 at First Church Of The Nazarene, Clinton, IL with Rev. Michael Taylor officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Park Cemetery, Clinton, IL. Visitation will be 10 – 11 AM, Thursday at the church. Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL is in charge of arrangements. Memorials may be directed to First Church Of The Nazarene, Clinton, IL.
Vivian was born June 4, 1931 in Stiritz, IL the daughter of John Robert and Mamie B. (Seagle) Lucas. She married Earl David Tippitt October 20, 1950 in Kincaid, IL.
You have free articles remaining.
Survivors include her husband: Earl David Tippitt, Clinton, IL; children: Allen (Kay) Tippitt, Flintstone, GA, Beverly (Mike) Nunnery, Clinton, IL and Mark (Sheryl) Tippitt, Clinton, Il.; 11 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren; siblings: Mary Prior, Sterling, IL; Ludy Molohon, South Port, N.C.; Joyce (Fred) Anontelli, Springfield, IL; Fred (Donna) Lucas, Harlingen, TX; Dorothy (Dean) Greenwood, Florence, KY; and Judy (Dan) Pittman, Springfield, IL; and sister-in-law, Anita Lucas, Kincaid, IL.
She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings: Paul Lucas, Raymond Lucas, Bill Lucas, Geraldine Drnjevic, Lillian Johnson, JR Lucas, and Nancy Buschon.
Vivian was a member of the First Church Of The Nazarene, Clinton, IL. She liked to fish, make noodles, going to garage sales, and sitting on her front porch.
Online condolences may be made at www.calvertmemorial.com
Service information
10:00AM-11:00AM
1220 Kleemann Dr
Clinton, IL 61727
11:00AM
1220 Kleemann Dr
Clinton, IL 61727
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.