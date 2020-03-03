CLINTON — Vivian Maxine Tippitt, 88 of Clinton, IL passed away 7:58 A.M. March 2, 2020 at her family residence, Clinton, Il.

Services will be 11 AM, Thursday, March 5, 2020 at First Church Of The Nazarene, Clinton, IL with Rev. Michael Taylor officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Park Cemetery, Clinton, IL. Visitation will be 10 – 11 AM, Thursday at the church. Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL is in charge of arrangements. Memorials may be directed to First Church Of The Nazarene, Clinton, IL.

Vivian was born June 4, 1931 in Stiritz, IL the daughter of John Robert and Mamie B. (Seagle) Lucas. She married Earl David Tippitt October 20, 1950 in Kincaid, IL.

Survivors include her husband: Earl David Tippitt, Clinton, IL; children: Allen (Kay) Tippitt, Flintstone, GA, Beverly (Mike) Nunnery, Clinton, IL and Mark (Sheryl) Tippitt, Clinton, Il.; 11 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren; siblings: Mary Prior, Sterling, IL; Ludy Molohon, South Port, N.C.; Joyce (Fred) Anontelli, Springfield, IL; Fred (Donna) Lucas, Harlingen, TX; Dorothy (Dean) Greenwood, Florence, KY; and Judy (Dan) Pittman, Springfield, IL; and sister-in-law, Anita Lucas, Kincaid, IL.

She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings: Paul Lucas, Raymond Lucas, Bill Lucas, Geraldine Drnjevic, Lillian Johnson, JR Lucas, and Nancy Buschon.