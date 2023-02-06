Sept. 3, 1928 - Jan. 30, 2023

DECATUR — W. Robert Hedgcock, 94, of Decatur, passed away on January 30, 2023, in Decatur, IL.

Robert was born September 3, 1928, in Paris, IL, the son of John H. and Virginia (McCaskill) Hedgcock.

He served in the US Army During the Korean War. He graduated from the University of Illinois, Urbana. He was a teacher at Rantoul High School, principal of Wapella Jr to Sr High School and retired as the superintendent of the Wapella School District.

Robert was a member of the Clinton Presbyterian Church where he was the choir director for 11 years and served as an elder. He was an Eagle Scout and was scoutmaster of Troop 12 in Urbana for 15 years. He was Past Master of the Clinton Masonic Lodge, a member of the Scottish Rite, the Clinton Kiwanis Club and Gideons International. He also began as a member and treasurer of the De Witt County Red Cross Board of Directors.

Robert's passion was the Barbershop Quartet singing. He was a 60 year member of the International Barbershop Harmony Society and had sung in numerous quartets and choruses.

Robert married Naomi Ruth Harner on May 10, 1953, in Champaign. She preceded him in death in November of 1989. He then married Joan Jean (Dearduff) Barr on April 18, 1993, in Clinton, IL. She preceded him in death in November of 2022.

Robert is survived by his sons: Ron (Shelli) Hedgcock of Crystal Lake, IL, Todd Hedgcock of Marengo, IL; brother, Frank (Mary) Hedgcock of Bloomington, MN; grandchildren: Sarah Hedgcock, Ronald Hedgcock IL; step-daughter, Janice (Kevin) Taylor; stepsons: Jeff (Laurie) Barr, and Jim (Bonnie) Barr; step-grandchildren: Matti (Luke) Roberts, Erin Barr, Riley (Peyton) Barr, Collin (Kelsey) Barr, Spencer Barr; step-great-grandchild, Elanor Grace Barr.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, David; brother, John; and sister, Mary Lou Kurtz.

A service will be held on February 11, 2023, at 2:00 PM at Moran and Goebel Funeral Home with a visitation an hour prior. A burial in Memorial Park Cemetery in Clinton, IL, will follow services.

Memorials to the Harmony Foundation International, 110 7th Avenue, North Ste 200, Nashville, TN, 37203.

Condolences and memories of Robert may be shared at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.