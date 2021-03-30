OTTAWA - Walter Alfred Kistenfeger, 91, died Saturday, March 27, 2021 peacefully at home surrounded by his family.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at St. Columba Church, Ottawa with Rev. David Kipfer, pastor officiating. Visitation will be 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. before the service at the church. Burial will follow at Oakwood Memorial Park, Ottawa. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Mueller Funeral Home, Ottawa.

Walter was born on April 14, 1929 in Ottawa, IL. His parents were Frank O. Kistenfeger and Bertha (Hanold) Kistenfeger who immigrated from Germany in 1927.

Wally was an only child. He attended Ottawa Parochial schools; St Francis Parish and St Columba Parish, and graduated from Ottawa Twp High School in 1947. He graduated LPO Junior College (now IVCC) in 1950 with a Pre-Engineering Degree.

Upon graduation, Wally worked at Meckum Engineering, Ottawa, IL as a draftsman. Five years later he was hired by L-O-F Glass Company, Naplate, IL as a Plant 5 millwright. In 1961, he began work at IL Division of Highways (IDOT) where he was appointed District 3 Safety and Claims Representative. He worked at IDOT until retirement in 1990.