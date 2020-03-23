DECATUR — Walter Erman Howard, 78, of Decatur, passed away on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at his home.

Walter was born in Villa Grove, IL on September 28, 1941 to William Erman and Iva Marie (Dallas) Howard. He married Mary Ann Bargers On December 27, 1967, she survives, also surviving is one son: Walter Jason Howard; one grandson Jenner Fox Howard both of Springfield, IL; one brother Larry (Pat) Howard of Tunica, MS; one nephew: Kevin (Stacey) Howard of Highland; two nieces: Cheri (Jay) Bond of Allerton, Tami Smith of Villa Grove.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother: Steven L. Howard.

Walter attended Villa Grove High School and Eastern Illinois University. He served his country in the US Air Force during the Vietnam war. He was stationed at NORAD in Colorado Springs, CO where he met his wife. Walter was a district sales manager for manufacturing companies. He had worked as sales representative for the last five years at Goods Furniture in Decatur. He was a member of the Jaycees, President of the Home Park Swim Club, He coached his son's baseball, soccer and basketball teams for years. He enjoyed playing golf, working in the yard, wood working, and taking care of his yard. He enjoyed writing poems, one of which was published.

Services to celebrate the life of Walter Erman Howard will be private at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home, burial will follow in Graceland Cemetery with military rites. Memorial contributions in his name are suggested to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinsons. The family of Walter Erman Howard is being served by the Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home, 2091 N. Oakland Ave. Decatur, IL. Please view the obituary, send condolences and share memories at www.gracelandfairlawn.com

To plant a tree in memory of Walter Howard as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.