DECATUR — Walter Judson Babcock, 89, of Decatur, passed away February 22, 2022 at HSHS St. Mary's Hospital.

Walter was born in Decatur on November 14, 1932, the son of Roy E. and Lorraine (Walter) Babcock.

Walter served proudly in the US Army. After earning a degree from Bradley University in Industrial Education, he worked for Illinois Power as a Rate Analyst.

He was a faithful member of South Shores Christian Church. He was a longtime member of the flute/piccolo section of the Decatur Municipal Band. In his spare time, he enjoyed listening to music, operating his ham radio, and tinkering with equipment. He married Shirley Koshinski on August 28, 1960 in Decatur.

Walter is survived by his wife Shirley; sons: Dean (Tracey) Babcock of Decatur and Darrell (Jodi) Babcock of Decatur; and grandson Cole J. Babcock. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home is providing cremation services for Walter. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 11, 2022 at Graceland Fairlawn. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. prior to the service. Private burial will be at a later time. Memorials may be directed to Mayo Clinic, Rochester, MN. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.