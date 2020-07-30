EOLIA, Missouri — Walter L. Andes, 63, of Eolia, MO, passed away on July 21, 2020. He was born on December 26, 1957 in Decatur, IL to John William and Flora Mae Andes. Walter and Karen Koshinski were united in marriage in Great Bend, KS. He enlisted in the U.S. Army and was honorably discharged after serving his country. Walter had been a warehouse worker for Zoltek for over 5 years and was a devoted employee. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and being outdoors.
Walter is survived by his beloved wife Karen Andes of Eolia, MO, his mother, Flora Mae Andes, siblings: Lois and husband Bob Watkins, Phillip and wife Ann Andes, Mark Andes, Kathy and husband Bruce Caylor all of Decatur, IL, brothers-in-law: Kenneth Koshinski of Decatur, IL, Richard and wife Elizabeth Koshinski of Killeen, Texas, Keith and wife Theresa Koshinski of Decatur, IL, many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Walter was preceded in death by his father.
Family and Friends may sign the online guestbook at www.mccoyblossomfh.com.
