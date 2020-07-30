EOLIA, Missouri — Walter L. Andes, 63, of Eolia, MO, passed away on July 21, 2020. He was born on December 26, 1957 in Decatur, IL to John William and Flora Mae Andes. Walter and Karen Koshinski were united in marriage in Great Bend, KS. He enlisted in the U.S. Army and was honorably discharged after serving his country. Walter had been a warehouse worker for Zoltek for over 5 years and was a devoted employee. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and being outdoors.