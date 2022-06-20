 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Walter L. Morganthaler

March 28, 1935 - June 17, 2022

Our beloved husband, brother, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, Walter L. Morganthaler, passed away on June 17, 2022, at home surrounded by his family.

Graveside services will be 9:00 a.m., Tuesday, June 21, at Cerro Gordo Cemetery with military honors by Cerro Gordo American Legion Post 117. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Walt's honor may be made to Oakley Brick Church of the Brethren, or the Cerro Gordo Church of the Brethren.

Walt was born March 28, 1935, the son of W.E and Pearl (Whitted) Morganthaler. He grew up in La Place and attended high school in Cerro Gordo where he was an outstanding football player, earning All State status and receiving a football scholarship to attend college. He proudly served our country in the US Navy, where he went to radio school and was a radioman on the USS Cony. Walt married Doris Bell on August 8, 1954. After returning from the Navy in 1958, he and Doris settled down close to home and he went to work for Mueller Company and was named production control manager shortly thereafter. Walt also farmed for many years. Walt and Doris were lifetime members of The Oakley Brick Church of the Brethren.

Walt is survived by his wife of 68 years, Doris; sons: Michael and Gregory; grandchildren: Nicolas, Michelle, Tyler and Alisha; six great-grandchildren; sisters: Charlotte Shively and Ann (Ed) Sawyer; and brother, Eddie Mark Morganthaler.

Walt was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers-in-law: Gene Bell and Jerry Shively.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.

