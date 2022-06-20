Walter L. Morganthaler

Graveside services will be 9:00 a.m., Tuesday, June 21, at Cerro Gordo Cemetery with military honors by Cerro Gordo American Legion Post 117. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Walt's honor may be made to Oakley Brick Church of the Brethren, or the Cerro Gordo Church of the Brethren.

Walt was born March 28, 1935, the son of W.E and Pearl (Whitted) Morganthaler. He grew up in La Place and attended high school in Cerro Gordo where he was an outstanding football player, earning All State status and receiving a football scholarship to attend college. He proudly served our country in the US Navy, where he went to radio school and was a radioman on the USS Cony. Walt married Doris Bell on August 8, 1954. After returning from the Navy in 1958, he and Doris settled down close to home and he went to work for Mueller Company and was named production control manager shortly thereafter. Walt also farmed for many years. Walt and Doris were lifetime members of The Oakley Brick Church of the Brethren.