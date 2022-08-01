Jan. 10, 1943 - July 30, 2022

DECATUR — Walter Lee Scott, 79, of Decatur, passed away Saturday, July 30, 2022 at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana, IL.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, August 5, at Copper Creek Church, Champaign, with a graveside service at 1:00 p.m., Friday at Sunset Memorial Park, Danville. Visitation will be from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m., Thursday, August 4, at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur. Memorials in Walt's honor may be given to Decatur Public Schools Foundation, 101 W. Cerro Gordo, Decatur, IL 62523, www.dps61.org/foundation.

Walt was born January 10, 1943, in East St. Louis, IL, son of Clovis and Flora Mae (Gates) Scott. He married Carolyn J. Manfredi June 4, 1966; she preceded him in death June 8, 2021.

Walt was a teacher and coach at McHenry High School, Lakeview High School, MacArthur High School, and Stephen Decatur High School. He was dean of students and later principal at Eisenhower High School until his retirement. Walt was passionate about helping students and his life's work was to pour himself into high school students and young adults for over 50 years. He enjoyed fishing, golf, gardening and traveling with Carolyn. Walt attended Copper Creek Church in Champaign.

Walt is survived by his sons: Walter and wife Tara Snyder of Tampa, FL, and Jeff and wife Pam of Mahomet; grandchildren: Gage, Montana, Evan, and Ella; siblings: Toby Scott and Ruth Brucker.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Carolyn, and sister Kim Barnes.

