Walter Michael Sulwer

SAINT LOUIS, Missouri — Walter Michael (Mike) Sulwer, 75, of St Louis, MO, passed away on October 17, 2021, at Mercy Hospital in St Louis, with his daughter by his side. Mike was born December 13, 1945, in Decatur, IL, to Dorothy L. and George F. Sulwer.

Mike was co-owner of M & S trucking, in St. Louis, for several years, later working at Four Brothers Furniture Sales. Mike's last few years were spent as a handyman, helping friends, family and neighbors, remodel and repair. Mike belonged to the Elk's Club and enjoyed hunting and fishing.

Mike was preceded in death by his parents; brothers: George (Sonny) Sulwer Jr., and Joe Sulwer; sisters: Helen Sulwer, Betty Conour, Dottie Van Horn and Cindy Plum. He is survived by his daughter, Michelle (Jim) Buechel; grandson, Connor Buechel; sister, Mary Ann (Ed) Lutes; and brother, Louis (Carol) Sulwer. Also survived by 11 nieces and nephews.

In accordance with Mike's wishes, he was cremated.