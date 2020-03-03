Walter R. Lipka Jr.

DECATUR — Walter (Wally) R. Lipka Jr., age 65, passed away peacefully in his sleep at his residence.
To celebrate the life of Wally Lipka, there will be a memorial visitation from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m., Saturday, March 7, at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur. In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations to be made in Wally’s honor to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church or the Lutheran School Association.
Wally was born in November 1954 in Decatur, IL, the son of the late Walter R. and Maxine (Manion) Lipka, Sr. He graduated from Eisenhower High School and immediately went to work at A.E. Staley Manufacturing Company for over 20 years. Wally made many lifelong friends there and played on the company softball team. Later he worked for the Central Laborers’ Local #159 for many years from where he retired.
Wally’s two greatest companions were his little dogs, Annie and Missy. He is survived by three children: Dr. Seth W. Lipka of Melbourne, Florida, Sean R. Lipka of Decatur, Illinois and Haley A. Lipka of Decatur, Illinois; his two grandchildren: Landon R. Lipka and Grayson S. Lipka.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter R. Lipka, Sr. and Maxine Lipka, and nephew Danny Hardwick.
