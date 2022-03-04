CARMEL, Indiana — Walter Sroka went home to his Heavenly Father December 27, 2021, he was 93-years-old.
He is survived by his wife of 69-years, Eunice. Walt was blessed to have four children: Dave (Terri) Mesa, AZ, Diane (Andy) Ellsworth, IL, Doug (Jodi) Decatur, IL, Dawn (Sc0tt) Carmel, IN. He had seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Walt was born in LaSalle, IL. After high school he joined the USMC. He continued his education at Debry Chicago and relocated to Decatur where he founded Plaza TV & Appliance. He married Eunice Klebe on June 15, 1952. Walt enjoyed spending time with his family, fishing, hunting, playing golf, wine making and photography.
Walt was a dedicated member of St. Johns Lutheran Church and a former member of Pilgrim Lutheran Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Johns Lutheran Church, Decatur.
Memorial Service 1:00 p.m. Saturday, March 12, 2022, at St. John's Lutheran Church (2727 N. Union Blvd. Decatur, IL, 62526). Visitation one hour before service time at the church.
Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care is in charge of the arrangements.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.