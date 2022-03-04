CARMEL, Indiana — Walter Sroka went home to his Heavenly Father December 27, 2021, he was 93-years-old.

He is survived by his wife of 69-years, Eunice. Walt was blessed to have four children: Dave (Terri) Mesa, AZ, Diane (Andy) Ellsworth, IL, Doug (Jodi) Decatur, IL, Dawn (Sc0tt) Carmel, IN. He had seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Walt was born in LaSalle, IL. After high school he joined the USMC. He continued his education at Debry Chicago and relocated to Decatur where he founded Plaza TV & Appliance. He married Eunice Klebe on June 15, 1952. Walt enjoyed spending time with his family, fishing, hunting, playing golf, wine making and photography.

Walt was a dedicated member of St. Johns Lutheran Church and a former member of Pilgrim Lutheran Church.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Johns Lutheran Church, Decatur.

Memorial Service 1:00 p.m. Saturday, March 12, 2022, at St. John's Lutheran Church (2727 N. Union Blvd. Decatur, IL, 62526). Visitation one hour before service time at the church.

Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care is in charge of the arrangements.