DECATUR -- Walter W. Kauzlarich, Jr., 81, of Decatur passed away Saturday, January, 11, 2020 at Decatur Memorial Hospital.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Central Christian Church, 650 W William St, Decatur. Visitation will be 9:00 – 11:00, Thursday at the church. Burial will follow in Graceland Cemetery, Decatur with military honors by the Macon County Honor Guard. Memorials in Walter's honor may be given to American Legion Post 105 or Central Christian Church – Christ Care Stitchers.
Walter was born December 11, 1938 in Canton, IL the son of Walter W. and Nina (Warren) Kauzlarich, Sr. He married Kathy Strachan July 26, 1980 in Decatur. He proudly served our country in the US Navy. Walter was a pipefitter for UA Local 137 (formerly UA Local 65) retiring after over 40 years. He worked many of those years for Burdick Plumbing and Heating. He enjoyed fishing and bowling and was an avid league bowler. He attended Central Christian Church in Decatur and was a member of American Legion Post 105.
Walter is survived by his wife of 39 years, Kathy; children: Diana (Bob) Kauzlarich of Montevcchia, Italy, Linda Kauzlarich of Alliston, Canada; Stepdaughter Michelle (James) Gillespie of Decatur; Stepson, Shannon Borntreger of Decatur; Grandchildren, Tatiana DeMarchi, David (Samantha) Valencia, Jacob Valencia, Megan Conroy; great-grandchildren, Mila Valencia, Penelope Valencia and Marshawna Jackson; siblings, Joe (Alice) Kauzlarich, Sheila Roderick, and Ron (Leslie) Kauzlarich; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Jimmy and Ray Kauzlarich.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.
