ASHLAND — Wanda Fay Williams, 98, of Ashland, IL, died Wednesday, November 24, 2021, at Walker Nursing Home in Virginia.
She was born Jan. 15, 1923, in Decatur, the daughter of Archie Edward and Flora Bell Curtis Mowry. She married Paul F. Williams on Aug. 10, 1946, at United Brethern Church in Decatur, and he preceded her in death on May 25, 2018, after a marriage that lasted 72 years.
She is survived by her daughter, Kathie (J.R.) Blair of Ashland; two grandsons: Adam B. (Amber) Blair of Springfield and Clifton J. (Jessica) Williams of Rockport, TX; six grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; one son, Paul Rodney Williams (surviving wife Sheila of Rockport, TX); and two sisters and three brothers: twins, Dorothy Taylor and Delores Wright, George Mowry, Ernest Mowry in infancy, and Loren Mowry.
Mrs. Williams was a 1941 graduate of Assumption High School, and then attended Beauty College. She worked as a "Rosie the Riveter" during World War II and met her future husband at Chaps Roller Rink in Decatur following his military service. Wanda was a member of Ashland United Methodist Church. She and Paul had spent the last 24 years wintering in Texas, and they enjoyed square dancing.
A funeral service will be held 12:00 noon Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at Ashland United Methodist Church, with burial at Ashland Cemetery. The family will meet friends 10:30 a.m. - 12:00 noon prior to the service. Memorials are suggested to Cass-Schuyler Area Hospice or to Ashland Veteran Memorial Fund. The Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Ashland is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be left at buchanancody.com.
