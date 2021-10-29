DECATUR — Wanda L. Bollhorst, 90, of Decatur, IL, passed away at 2:56 p.m., Wednesday, October 27, 2021, in Decatur Memorial Hospital.

Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church. The family will receive friends for visitation on Monday evening from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Dawson & Wikoff North Chapel, and on Tuesday morning, beginning at 10:00 am until service time at the church. Burial will be in Boiling Springs Cemetery. Memorials may be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at dawson-wikoff.com.

Wanda was born December 4, 1930, in Decatur, IL, the daughter of Charles and Vernal (Finley) Parrill. She had worked for many years as the Cafeteria Manager for Decatur Public Schools and for K Mart. Wanda married Earl L. "Burly" Bollhorst on July 10, 1949. She was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church. Wanda enjoyed traveling and playing cards.

Surviving is her husband: Earl "Burly" of Decatur; children: Steve Bollhorst of Bloomington, IL, Randy Bollhorst (Gaye) of Decatur, Gene Bollhorst (Beverly) of Taylorville; son-in-law, Chuck Danbury of Decatur; half-brother, J.R. "Chuck" Parrill of Phoenix, AZ; and half-sister, Wealthy Williams (Stan) of Heber-Overgaard, AZ; thirteen grandchildren and twenty six great-grandchildren also survive.

Wanda was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Joni Danbury; one great-grandson; one brother; and one sister.