SAN JOSE — Wanda L. Crawley, 71, of San Jose, passed away Saturday, August 28, 2021 at Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital in Lincoln.

She was born September 30, 1949 in Canton to Melvin and Marjorie Utsinger Corsaw. She married Byron Crawley on September 1, 1973 in Decatur, and he passed away May 13, 2017.

Surviving are her children: Kendra (Jeremy) Robison of Emden and Kyle (Tais) Crawley of Hawaii; five grandchildren: Riot, Revy, Jonah, Micah, and Cora; and one brother, David (Ardith) Corsaw of Smithfield.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Lyndell Corsaw.

Wanda attended Millikin University and earned her degree in nursing. She worked for many years at Hopedale Medical Complex and retired from Tazewell County Health Department. She was a member of Emden Christian Church and enjoyed serving at the food pantry. She was a devoted wife, loving mom, proud grandma and a cherished friend.

A visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 2, 2021 at Davis-Oswald Funeral Home in Delavan. Cremation will be accorded following the visitation. A graveside service will be at 11:30 a.m., Saturday, September 4, 2021 at Wiley Cemetery, rural Ellisville. Pastors Jeremy Robison and Chris Bivens will officiate.

Memorials may be made to Emden Christian Church.

