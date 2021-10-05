DECATUR — Wanda L. Good, 93 of Decatur died Sunday, October 3, 2021 in Liberty Village Clinton, IL.

Funeral service to celebrate Wanda's life will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, October 7, 2021 at Maranatha Assembly of God (555 West Imboden Decatur, IL 62521), with Pastor Doug Lowery officiating. Visitation will be one hour before the service at the church. Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery. Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care is in charge of the arrangements.

Wanda was born in Austin Township near Maroa, IL, October 8, 1927 - daughter of Carl and Edna (Crosby) Maxey. She served as an LPN in a private practice and Decatur Memorial Hospital. Wanda married Stanley Good August 22, 1947. He died in 1995. She was a member of Maranatha Assembly of God.

Surviving are her sons: Tom (Vicki) Good of Mt. Zion, Jim (Claire) Good of Bangor, ME; daughter Jeri (Jim) Rau of Cimmaron, CO; six grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren; sisters: Hazel Donaldson and Iona O'Neal.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Husband, four brothers, one sister and one grandson.

