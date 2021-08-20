DECATUR — Wanda M. Dettman, 91, of Decatur peacefully passed away August 18, 2021 at Primrose Retirement Community of Decatur.

A memorial service will be 10:00 AM, Monday August 23, 2021 at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, Decatur with Pastor Rita Augsberger officiating. Private family burial will follow in North Fork Cemetery, Decatur. Memorials in Wanda's honor may be made to Cancer Care Specialists of Illinois.

Wanda was born September 13, 1929 in Danville, the daughter of Clarence and Amy (Spitzer) Bridgman. She married John Dettman and he preceded her in death. Wanda was an executive secretary at Cash Valve in Decatur. She also worked for Murphy, Chenney and Jones and was a secretary for the church after her retirement. She was a master gardener and a wonderful soprano, singing in the church choir as well as theatrical productions. Wanda was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star and First Evangelical Lutheran Church.

She is survived by her brother: Stephen Bridgman (Fausta) of Roswell, GA; nephews and nieces: Kellijo Leach (Tom) of Decatur, Loren Bridgman (Sheri) of Decatur, Patrick Bridgman (Julie) of Rochester, IN, and Tania Lattimore (Paul) of Indianapolis, IN.

Wanda was preceded in death by her parents; husband: John Dettman; sisters: Betty and Connie and niece: Loreen and husband Bill Minton.

In her final days, Wanda felt that she was surrounded by angels named Brittany Patterson, Brooke Beavers and Leslie Strohl. She felt very at-home with the staff at Primrose.

