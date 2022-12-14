 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wanda M. Jenkins

  • 0

Nov. 20, 1930 - Dec. 4, 2022

LA PLACE — Wanda M. Jenkins, 92, of La Place, passed into the arms of Jesus at 4:44 p.m., on December 4, 2022.

A graveside service will be 11:00 a.m., Monday, December 19, 2022, at Croninger Cemetery, Cisco, IL.

Wanda was born November 20, 1930, in Coldwater, MI, the daughter of JB and Georgianna (Lescher) Wheeler. She married Homer L. Jenkins and he preceded her in death March 6, 2002. Wanda worked in assembly at Cim-Tek in Bement and also cleaned homes.

She is survived by her brother, Rev. William T. Wheeler of La Place, as well as several nieces and nephews.

Wanda was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Homer L. Jenkins; brother, Robert E. Van Fleet; and sister, Marilyn Sherman.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.

