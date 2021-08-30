MASON — Wanda Marie Scarber, age 95, of Mason, Illinois passed away at 1:15 p.m. on Thursday, August 26, 2021 at Doctor's Nursing and Rehab Center in Salem, Illinois.

Funeral service will be at 5:00 p.m. Sunday, September 5, 2021 at Pagel Funeral Homes in Edgewood, Illinois with a one-hour viewing prior to the service. Burial will be at Mason Cemetery in Mason, Illinois. Memorials may go to Crossroads Cancer Center or the donor's choice. Online condolences may be expressed at www.pagelfuneralhome.com.

Wanda was born on February 6, 1926 in Larkinsburg Township, Illinois, the daughter of Claude Nathan and Flossie Mae (Macklin) Rogers. She was an avid St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Bulls fan. She loved to paint, knit, and spend time with her family and friends.

She is survived by her grandsons, Richard Marks (wife Susana) of McKinney, Texas and Danny Marks of Dallas, Texas; great-grandsons, Richard A. Marks and David Marks both of McKinney, Texas and Mathew Marks of Illinois; brother-in-law, Jack Warner of Mason, Illinois.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Claude and Flossie Rogers; daughter, Leah Ruth Marks; sisters, Vivian Warner and Zola Lankford.