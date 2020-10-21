CLINTON - Wanda Mix, 86, of rural Clinton, went home to be with the Lord at St. Clara's Manor, Lincoln on Monday, October 19, 2020.

Wanda was born November 15, 1933 in rural Wapella, a daughter of Albert and Violet (Rodgers) Bray. She married Roger Mix on November 12, 2005. He survives in rural Clinton.

Also surviving are her four children: Jody (Richard) Karr of Clinton; Dawn (Don) Bushong of Francesville, IN; Tim Schnabel of Clinton; Jill (Rex Lamb) Proud of Chippewa Falls, WI; 10 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren, with one on the way; two brothers: Thomas B. (Thora) Bray and Dennis (Carol) Bray both of Clinton; two sisters: Helen Wilson of Clinton; Norma (Ron) Brown of Bloomington; sister-in-law: Erma Bray of Clinton and several nieces and nephews. Wanda was preceded in death by her parents, one son John Thomas Archer; two brothers Jack and Robert Dean Bray; one grandson Joshua Bushong and one great-grandson: Brayden Pruitt.

Wanda did bookkeeping and secretarial work over the years at Revere Copper & Brass, Clinton Police, States Attorney Clement Toohill; Clinton Journal. Most recently, before retiring at the age of 82, she enjoyed serving her many clients while operating Voelker Tax Service. Several of her clients became longtime friends.