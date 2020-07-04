MATTOON - Wandalee (Wanda L.) Latch Rankin of Mattoon died around 9:45 a.m. on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Mattoon Rehabilitation and Health Care. Wanda was born September 30, 1926 in rural Shelby County, Illinois to Artie D. and Mabel (Williams) Latch. She married Donald E. Rankin on February 21, 1946 at the rural Windsor residence of Reverend Ira Blythe. Don preceded her in death on December 29, 2014.
Wanda helped Don manage their farming operation near Sexson Corner until their retirement in 1985. She was the Ash Grove "Avon lady" for many years. In addition, she was a talented seamstress, gardener, crafter, and cook, as well as a very loving mother and grandmother. Cherishing the memories of her love are her four children David (Cheryl) Rankin of Mattoon, Carolyn (George) Ledbetter of Sullivan, Steven (Susie) Rankin of Decatur, and Beverly (Lee) Williams of Ohio. Wanda also leaves twelve grandchildren, thirty great-grandchildren, and six great-great-grandchildren. One great-grandchild and two great-great-grandchildren preceded her in death.
A celebration of Wanda's life will be held on Tuesday July 7, 2020 at Lovins-Lockart Funeral Home in Windsor at 11:00 am. Visitation will be at the same location from 10:00 am to 11:00 am. Please dress casually. The family understands that some may be keeping to themselves at this time. Condolences may be shared through the funeral home's website at https://www.lockartgreenfuneralhome.com/ or to any of the children individually.
Wanda was a life-long member of the Ash Grove Christian Church. The family requests that those who wish to make memorial donations in her honor do so to the church or to the Activity Fund at Mattoon Rehabilitation and Health Care where Wanda was very lovingly cared for the last several years.
