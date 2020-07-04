× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MATTOON - Wandalee (Wanda L.) Latch Rankin of Mattoon died around 9:45 a.m. on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Mattoon Rehabilitation and Health Care. Wanda was born September 30, 1926 in rural Shelby County, Illinois to Artie D. and Mabel (Williams) Latch. She married Donald E. Rankin on February 21, 1946 at the rural Windsor residence of Reverend Ira Blythe. Don preceded her in death on December 29, 2014.

Wanda helped Don manage their farming operation near Sexson Corner until their retirement in 1985. She was the Ash Grove "Avon lady" for many years. In addition, she was a talented seamstress, gardener, crafter, and cook, as well as a very loving mother and grandmother. Cherishing the memories of her love are her four children David (Cheryl) Rankin of Mattoon, Carolyn (George) Ledbetter of Sullivan, Steven (Susie) Rankin of Decatur, and Beverly (Lee) Williams of Ohio. Wanda also leaves twelve grandchildren, thirty great-grandchildren, and six great-great-grandchildren. One great-grandchild and two great-great-grandchildren preceded her in death.