June 10, 1923 - March 29, 2022

DECATUR — Warren E. Berner, 98, of Decatur, passed away peacefully on March 29, 2022, surrounded by his loving family.

Graveside services will be held at a later date in Marshall, IL, where Warren will be laid to rest with his loving wife, Azalee. Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur, is assisting the family. Memorials in Warren's honor may be made to Central Christian Church, Decatur.

Warren was born June 10, 1923, in Marshall, the son of John and Ruth (Junker) Berner. He married Azalee Ashburn on June 27, 1952, in Whitwill, TN. She preceded him in death on October 23, 2020.

Warren proudly served our country as a B-17 Pilot during WWII in the Army Air Corps. He graduated from the University of Illinois with a degree in Agriculture. He began his career as an Ag teacher in Greenup, IL, and later became an accountant for the University of Illinois Extension Office, retiring in 1988. Warren was also an advisor for many years in 4H. After serving in the Air Corps, he continued to pursue his love of flying as a hobby for many years at the Decatur Airport.

Warren never met a stranger - he always was ready with a story or a joke and no one was better at telling them. He was a member of Central Christian Church, as well as Golden K.

Warren is survived by his daughter, Lori Berner-Stone and husband Charles of Mt. Zion; son, Paul Berner and wife Monica of Helena, MT; grandchildren: Brittany Keck-Flory and husband Samuel, Charles Barrett Stone, Grace Berner and Arleigh Berner; great-granddaughters: Caroline Azalee and Madeline Louise; niece, Linda Salipante and husband Rich; nephew, Howard Tingley; grand-niece, Jen; and great-grand-nephew, Parker.

He was preceded in death by his parents; loving wife, Azalee; sister, Margaret Ann Tingley and husband, Eugene.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.