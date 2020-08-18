× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BOODY - Warren L. Shipley, 79, of Boody, Illinois died at his home on August 16, 2020. Warren is survived by his adoring wife of 29 years. Cheryl (Wickline) Shipley: his five children, Stephanie Brady (Mike), Darrin Shipley (Flo), Matthew Shipley (Julia), Kathy Gatons (Ron Ahlers), Debbie McDowell (Neal), and his sister Vicki Wallace and her family. He is preceded in death by his parents, his brother Charles Shipley, his brother-in-law (Best Friend) Jack Wallace, and his daughter Melissa.

He was born March 9, 1941 in Springfield, Illinois, the son of Ira and Velma Shipley. He graduated from Springfield High School in 1959. Warren was a Respiratory Therapist for 39 years at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield, Illinois and St. Mary’s Hospital in Decatur, Illinois.

Throughout his life Warren loved horses. Raising, breeding, and showing Morgan Horses. He attended the Illinois State Fair each year. Warren started the Mississippi Valley Morgan Horse Club. He was a volunteer on the Springfield Rescue Squad. Warren was a Mason for over 28 years at Virden Lodge #0161 and a past President of the Girard School Board.