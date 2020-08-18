BOODY - Warren L. Shipley, 79, of Boody, Illinois died at his home on August 16, 2020. Warren is survived by his adoring wife of 29 years. Cheryl (Wickline) Shipley: his five children, Stephanie Brady (Mike), Darrin Shipley (Flo), Matthew Shipley (Julia), Kathy Gatons (Ron Ahlers), Debbie McDowell (Neal), and his sister Vicki Wallace and her family. He is preceded in death by his parents, his brother Charles Shipley, his brother-in-law (Best Friend) Jack Wallace, and his daughter Melissa.
He was born March 9, 1941 in Springfield, Illinois, the son of Ira and Velma Shipley. He graduated from Springfield High School in 1959. Warren was a Respiratory Therapist for 39 years at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield, Illinois and St. Mary’s Hospital in Decatur, Illinois.
Throughout his life Warren loved horses. Raising, breeding, and showing Morgan Horses. He attended the Illinois State Fair each year. Warren started the Mississippi Valley Morgan Horse Club. He was a volunteer on the Springfield Rescue Squad. Warren was a Mason for over 28 years at Virden Lodge #0161 and a past President of the Girard School Board.
Upon retirement Warren loved to travel the countryside, visit his friends in Arthur, camping, fishing, boating, and spending time with his 16 grandkids and 15 great grandkids. Warren and Cheryl spent many years together as campground hosts at Sangchris State Park. Warren was an amazing husband, father, and grandfather. He will be deeply missed.
Family and friends are invited to the Civic Center in Blue Mound, IL, 551 N Lewis St, Blue Mound, IL 62513 for a Family-led Celebration of Life on Saturday August 22, 2020 at 11am. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service from 10am-11am.
Please sign the family guestbook at www.tanzyusloganmemorialpages.com
Contributions in his memory may be made to St. Jude Research Hospital, 501 ST. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1905.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.