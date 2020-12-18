DECATUR — Warren Neal Moore, 85 of Decatur passed away 9:29 a.m. Thursday, December 17, 2020 in Decatur Memorial Hospital surrounded by his family.

A graveside service to celebrate Warrens life will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, December 21, 2020 at Myers Cemetery near Herrick, IL. Pastor Jarry Brown will officiate. Memorials if desired may be made to the donor's choice. Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care is in charge of the arrangements.

Warren was born July 4, 1935 in Herrick, IL son of Homer Ray and Lilly (Lowe) Moore. He graduated from Cowden-Herrick High School and served in the U.S. Army. He was a Mason, and had been a member of the Macon County Auxiliary and volunteered at the Macon County Fairgrounds. He was a member of Christ Gospel Church. Warren worked in computer processing for A.E. Staley MFG. He married Saundra Elaine Manley on August 14, 1960. She preceded him in death in 2017.

Surviving are his daughters: Christine Moore of Decatur, Stacey (Kevin) Hoadley of Oakley; grandchildren: Amber (Brian) Newland of Decatur, Sarah (Michael) Houran of Decatur, Brent (Crystal) Hoadley of Forsyth, Sean (Sheena) Hoadley of Chatham; great grandchildren: Ethan Newland, Olivia, Violet and Everson Hoadley and Hazel Hoadley.