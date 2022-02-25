PITTSBURG — Wayne "Bud" Franklin Park Jr., 85, of Pittsburg, IL, passed away Tuesday, February 22, 2022, at Herrin Hospital.

Graveside services will be held at 2:30 PM, Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at Mt. Gilead Cemetery in Decatur, with military honors by the US Army and Macon County Honor Guard and Pastor Steve Devore officiating.

Visitation will be from 12:00 to 2:00 PM, Tuesday, at Britlinger & Earl Funeral Home, Decatur. Memorials in Wayne's honor can be made to the American Heart Association or to Paralyzed Veterans of America.

Wayne was born September 3, 1936, in Decatur, to Wayne Franklin and Mildred Louise (Meis) Park. He married Patricia Lee Matherly on November 8, 1964, in Decatur. She preceded him in death on December 20, 2020. Bud proudly served our country in the United States Army. He was the Gas Plant Operating Manager at A.D.M. West Plant for over 29-years.

Wayne is survived by his sons: David Park of Macon, IL, and Ricky Park of Pittsburg, IL; daughter, Sue (Mike) Mausey of Creal Springs, IL; grandchildren: Cody Wayne Park, Kyler Joseph Park, Nichole (Jared) Mocaby, and Emily (Brandon) Knight; great-grandchildren: Gracelynn and Riley Mocaby, Hudson Knight, and one on the way; brothers: Roger (Judy) Park and Duane (Debbie) Park; sister, Nancy (Bill) Platzbecker; sister-in-law, Carolyn Barrett; brother-in-law, Leonard Matherly; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; sister, Karen Park; grandson, Joshua Park; and brother-in-law, Fred Barrett.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.