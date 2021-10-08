HARRISTOWN — Wayne Felter, 76, of Harristown, IL, passed away Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at his residence surrounded by his family.

Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m., Monday, October 11, 2021, at Long Creek United Methodist Church, Long Creek, IL; with visitation two hours prior to service time at the church. Private family burial will be in Mt. Zion Township Cemetery at a later date. Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur, IL, will be handling the arrangements.

Memorials may be made in Wayne's honor to: Long Creek United Methodist Church.

Wayne was born October 28, 1944, in Decatur, IL, the son of Harold Eugene and Charolette (McRae) Felter. He married Brenda (Gray) Hanks on June 30, 1990 in Salem, IL.

Wayne was a member of the Local Carpenter's Union #742 for 27 years, the Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels, FCRV, and Good SAM.

He is survived by his wife Brenda; children: Lori Rosborough and husband Kevin, Jodi Felter, Lonnie Felter and fiancee Amy Miller, Taran McKeith, Tyson Felter and wife Natasha; stepchildren: Ron Hanks and wife Shari, Tammy Hanks; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister Cindy Hendricks and husband Mike; brother John Felter and wife Chris; brother-in-law Duane Garver.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister Jean Garver.

