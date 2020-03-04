DECATUR -- On Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, Wayne Preston, loving husband and father of three children passed away at the age of 89.
Wayne was born on Jan. 11, 1931 in Decatur, IL to Roy and Elsie Preston. On Mar. 18, 1952, he married Dorma Poling and they were married for 68 years. They raised two sons, Randal and Gregg, and one daughter, Jerri.
After leaving the Air Force, he returned to his former position in California and started his family. Then, after 10 years the family moved to Illinois where he became an Air Traffic Controller at the Chicago Center in Aurora, IL. After retirement, Wayne and Dorma, moved to Washington City, Utah. After moving there, he became a member of the St. George “Dixie” Elks Lodge #1743. During his 25 years as an Elk, he served on many committees, chairing many of them and volunteering with many other functions at the Lodge. He was elected Exalted Ruler (President) for the 2002-2003 Elk year. During his tenure as an Elk, he received recognition as Elk of the Year, Officer of the Year, and Citizen of the Year.
Wayne and Dorma were avid golfers and enjoyed playing golf with their many friends. He was a devoted Bears and Cubs fan.
There will be two services, one at Camp Butler National Cemetery in Springfield IL, and the other will be held at the St. George “Dixie” Elks Lodge #1743 in St. George, UT. The dates are to be determined. In lieu of flowers, if desired, please send any donations to the St. George “Dixie” Elks Lodge #1743.
