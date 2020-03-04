Wayne Preston

After leaving the Air Force, he returned to his former position in California and started his family. Then, after 10 years the family moved to Illinois where he became an Air Traffic Controller at the Chicago Center in Aurora, IL. After retirement, Wayne and Dorma, moved to Washington City, Utah. After moving there, he became a member of the St. George “Dixie” Elks Lodge #1743. During his 25 years as an Elk, he served on many committees, chairing many of them and volunteering with many other functions at the Lodge. He was elected Exalted Ruler (President) for the 2002-2003 Elk year. During his tenure as an Elk, he received recognition as Elk of the Year, Officer of the Year, and Citizen of the Year.