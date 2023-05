Visitation will be held at Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, Atwood, IL, on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Funeral Services will be Thursday, June 1, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. The burial will be held at the Lake Fork Cemetery, rural Atwood, IL, with military gravesite rites accorded.