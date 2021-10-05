 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Wendell Baldwin Harris

  • 0
Wendell Baldwin Harris

DECATUR — Wendell Baldwin Harris, 88 of Decatur died Saturday, October 2, 2021 in Decatur Memorial Hospital.

Funeral service will be 12:00 noon Friday, October 8, 2021 at Life Foursquare Church Decatur. Visitation will one hour before the service at the church. Burial with Military Honors by the Macon County Honor Guard will be in Marrowbone Township Cemetery Bethany, IL. Memorials may be made to Life Foursquare Church or Bridge Church 615 W. Clark Street Rensselear, IN 47978.

Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care is in charge of the arrangements. Sign the family guestbook at www.tanzyusloganmemorialpages.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News