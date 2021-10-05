Wendell Baldwin Harris

Funeral service will be 12:00 noon Friday, October 8, 2021 at Life Foursquare Church Decatur. Visitation will one hour before the service at the church. Burial with Military Honors by the Macon County Honor Guard will be in Marrowbone Township Cemetery Bethany, IL. Memorials may be made to Life Foursquare Church or Bridge Church 615 W. Clark Street Rensselear, IN 47978.