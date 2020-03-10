Wenona Ruth Marshall
0 entries

Wenona Ruth Marshall

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Marshall

OREANA -- Wenona Ruth Marshall, 88, of Oreana, IL passed away on March 9, 2020 at her home.

A service to celebrate Ruth’s life will be held at 10:00 am, Thursday March 12, 2020, at Dawson & Wikoff North Chapel. Burial will be at Friends Creek Cemetery in Argenta, IL. The family will receive friends for visitation on Wednesday evening from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm at the funeral home. Memorials in Ruth’s name may be made to Tabernacle Baptist Church or the Argenta Oreana Fire Department. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.dawson-wikoff.com.

Ruth was born on July 7, 1931 in DeKoven, KY to William Russell & Zirita Kathleen (Butts) Denney. She married Arthur Lewis Marshall on July 1, 1949 and he preceded her in death in January of 1996.

Ruth attended Sturgis High School in Sturgis, KY and moved to Oreana, IL in 1956. Ruth had previously worked at Black & Company Hardware in Decatur, IL, she was a member the Tabernacle Baptist Church where she was involved in the Sarah Sunday School Class, the Women’s Missionary Union and the Joy Group.

Surviving are four children: Donna Chaney of Oreana, IL, David (wife Kathy) Marshall of Frankfort, IN, Pamela Garriott of Argenta, IL and Bryan (wife Shannon) Marshall of Oreana, IL. Also surviving are eight grandchildren: Jefferson Chaney, Andrew Marshall, Kristen (husband Nathan) McCullough, Joshua (wife Kimberly) Marshall, Stephanie Garriott, Sophia Garriott, Taylor Black (Garrett Butler) and Nathan Marshall. Nine great grandchildren: April Chaney (fiancé John Barton), Nicole Chaney, Devon Marshall, Lillian Marshall, Emma Marshall, Sydney McCullough, Kendall McCullough, Dillon Gephart and Addison Marshall. 

She was preceded in death by her husband, her brother David, son-in-law Patrick Chaney and grandson Todd Chaney.

To send flowers to the family of Wenona Marshall, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Mar 11
Visitation
Wednesday, March 11, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Wenona's Visitation begins.
Mar 12
life celebration service
Thursday, March 12, 2020
10:00AM
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Wenona's life celebration service begins.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News