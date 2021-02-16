DECATUR - Wilbert (Bill) Emerson Horve passed away on Wednesday February 10, 2021 peacefully at home at the age of 84. Bill was born August 29, 1936 in Decatur IL. He graduated from Decatur High and joined the U.S. Army and trained as a machinist while serving in Germany. He met and married his wife Regina in 1958 before returning to the United States.

Bill started his career as a draftsman before working as a machinist and worked up to being the General Foreman of Maintenance at Mueller Company. Over the course of his career he worked at AE Staley, Decatur Foundry, Midland Machine Shop, Marvel Schebler, Springfield Housing Authority and Red Barton.

Bill was active in Judo and attained a rank of 6th degree black belt.

He and Regina owned and operated the Decatur Dojo from 1971 to 1980 and coached several players who competed at a national and international level. He was active in the United States Judo Association, held several positions and directed multiple national judo tournaments. His legacy in the sport lives on in the number of students that continue to teach judo today. He and Regina loved to travel and were able to enjoy many trips together before her death in 2014.