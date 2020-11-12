 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wilbert Read
0 entries

Wilbert Read

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Wilbert Read

DECATUR — Wilbert Read, 83, of Decatur, IL passed away on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Fairhavens Nursing Home.

He is survived by his sons: David Earl Bond of Peoria, IL, Danny Hughes of Salt Lake City, UT; daughter, Angela Chaney; sisters: Juanita Read of Decatur, Shirley Bullock of Detroit, MI; brother, James E. (Troy) Reid; grandchildren: Quentin Taylor, Shailond Ridley, Ashley Acedera, Alexis Hughes and Taya Croft; sisters-in-law: Cynthia Read, Ruby Read and Dora Banks; along with a host of great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Due to COVID-19 private funeral services and burial will be held. Professional Services entrusted to Walker Funeral Service.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News