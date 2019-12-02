SHELBYVILLE — Wilbur Alvin Kingston, 84, of Shelbyville, IL passed away at 1:14 p.m. Saturday, November 30, 2019 in Decatur Memorial Hospital, Decatur, IL with his family by his side.

Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 3, 2019 in Glenwood Cemetery, Shelbyville, IL with Rev. Kevin Ray officiating. The Shelby County Honor Guard will conduct military rites. Friends and family are invited to gather from 1:00-2:00 p.m. Tuesday at Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville, IL. Casual attire is requested. There will be a luncheon at Tailwinds in Findlay, following the graveside services.