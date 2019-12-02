Wilbur Alvin Kingston
0 entries

Wilbur Alvin Kingston

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SHELBYVILLE — Wilbur Alvin Kingston, 84, of Shelbyville, IL passed away at 1:14 p.m. Saturday, November 30, 2019 in Decatur Memorial Hospital, Decatur, IL with his family by his side.

Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 3, 2019 in Glenwood Cemetery, Shelbyville, IL with Rev. Kevin Ray officiating. The Shelby County Honor Guard will conduct military rites. Friends and family are invited to gather from 1:00-2:00 p.m. Tuesday at Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville, IL. Casual attire is requested. There will be a luncheon at Tailwinds in Findlay, following the graveside services.

Memorials may be given to Saving Orphaned Animals or First Christian Church in Shelbyville.

Send condolences at www.howeandyockey.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News