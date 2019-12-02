SHELBYVILLE — Wilbur Alvin Kingston, 84, of Shelbyville, IL passed away at 1:14 p.m. Saturday, November 30, 2019 in Decatur Memorial Hospital, Decatur, IL with his family by his side.
You have free articles remaining.
Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 3, 2019 in Glenwood Cemetery, Shelbyville, IL with Rev. Kevin Ray officiating. The Shelby County Honor Guard will conduct military rites. Friends and family are invited to gather from 1:00-2:00 p.m. Tuesday at Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville, IL. Casual attire is requested. There will be a luncheon at Tailwinds in Findlay, following the graveside services.
Memorials may be given to Saving Orphaned Animals or First Christian Church in Shelbyville.
Send condolences at www.howeandyockey.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.