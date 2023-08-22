March 7, 1926 - Aug. 20, 2023

KENNEY — Wilbur E. Irvin, 97, of Kenney, IL, passed away 7:00 PM, August 20, 2023, at Manor Court, Clinton, IL.

Private Graveside services will be Friday, August 25, 2023, at Oak Park Cemetery, Clinton, IL, with Ernie Harvey, Jr. officiating. The family entrusted Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL, with arrangements.

Memorials may be directed to Kenney Christian Church or the Kenney Civic League.

Wilbur was born March 7, 1926, in Kenney, IL, the son of William and Mabel (Sever) Irvin. He married Ramona Joan Ferry December 25, 1951, in Kenney, IL. She passed away November 5, 2017.

Survivors include his sons: Robert Irvin, Clinton, IL, Roger (Paula) Irvin, Kenney, IL; five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Wilbur was preceded in death by his parents, four brothers and three sisters.

Wilbur was a member of the Kenney Christian Church and he farmed in the Kenney area most of his life.

