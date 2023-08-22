March 7, 1926 - Aug. 20, 2023
KENNEY — Wilbur E. Irvin, 97, of Kenney, IL, passed away 7:00 PM, August 20, 2023, at Manor Court, Clinton, IL.
Private Graveside services will be Friday, August 25, 2023, at Oak Park Cemetery, Clinton, IL, with Ernie Harvey, Jr. officiating. The family entrusted Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL, with arrangements.
Memorials may be directed to Kenney Christian Church or the Kenney Civic League.
Wilbur was born March 7, 1926, in Kenney, IL, the son of William and Mabel (Sever) Irvin. He married Ramona Joan Ferry December 25, 1951, in Kenney, IL. She passed away November 5, 2017.
Survivors include his sons: Robert Irvin, Clinton, IL, Roger (Paula) Irvin, Kenney, IL; five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Wilbur was preceded in death by his parents, four brothers and three sisters.
Wilbur was a member of the Kenney Christian Church and he farmed in the Kenney area most of his life.
Online condolences may be made at www.calvertmemorial.com.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.