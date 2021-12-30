DECATUR — Wilbur Harold Sweazy, 89, of Decatur, IL, passed away December 27, 2021, at St. Mary's Hospital.

Wilbur was born November 15, 1932, in Blue Mound, IL, the son of Clyde and Maude (Molker) Sweazy. He married Joyce McMurray on April 20, 1958 in Decatur, IL.

Wilbur was a retiree from Mueller Company, retiring after 44-years of service.

He was a member of 1st Lutheran Church. Wilbur was a proud member of the Masons. During his leisure time he would enjoy solving crossword puzzles. His favorite love was feeding the deer, which often would wait outside of his window.

Surviving are his wife, Joyce; son, Michael Eugene Sweazy of Decatur, IL; and sister, Peggy Faulkner of Ohio.

Funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday January 3, 2022, at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home. Visitation will be one hour prior to service time. Masonic rites will be conducted. Burial will be at Graceland Cemetery.

Memorials: 1st Lutheran Church.

Condolences may be left to Wilbur's family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com. Services will be streamed at www.funeralvue/login/event#66139.