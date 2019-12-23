Wilbur S. Roosevelt
FORSYTH — Wilbur S. Roosevelt, 88, of Forsyth, IL passed away on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Hickory Point Christian Village.

A service to honor and celebrate Wilbur's life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 26, 2019 at Forsyth United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends for a time of visitation one hour prior to the service. Wilbur will be laid to rest in Boiling Springs Cemetery. Dawson & Wikoff North Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorial contributions may be directed to Korean War Veterans Association – Parlier Chapter or Forsyth United Methodist Church.

Wilbur was born on October 16, 1931 in Albion, IL, the son of Gilferd and Mary (Stanley) Roosevelt. He married Betty H. Ostendorf on April 3, 1953. She preceded him in death on February 21, 1989. Wilbur served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was a licensed barber for 63 years and was the owner of J&R Barber Shop.

Wilbur was a member of Korean War Veterans Association – Parlier Chapter where he served as chaplain for 20 years. He was instrumental in the construction of the Korean War Memorial in Washington, DC. He enjoyed gardening and his fruit orchard which he shared the produce with others. Wilbur had a natural care and concern for others and was very family oriented.

Wilbur is survived by his daughters: Ava Schwartz and her husband Robert of Rice Lake, WI and Rita Roosevelt and her spouse Sheri Galloway of Indianapolis, IN; sister: Mary Fenton of Carlinville, IL; grandchildren: R. Grant Schwartz and his wife Jacqueline of Plover, WI and Meghan Schwartz and her husband Michael Poole of Louisville, NC; longtime special friend: Darlene Foster of Decatur, IL and her family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, brother: George Roosevelt and his sister: Wanda Ackerman.

Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.dawson-wikoff.com.

Service information

Dec 26
Visitation
Thursday, December 26, 2019
10:00AM-11:00AM
Dec 26
life celebration service
Thursday, December 26, 2019
11:00AM
