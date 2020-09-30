WAYNESBURG, Pennsylvania — Willa F. Grant, 90, of Waynesburg, PA and formerly of Macon County, IL, died Tuesday, September 29, 2020 in Rolling Meadows Nursing Home, Waynesburg, PA after being in failing health for the past five years.

She was born September 11, 1930 in Macon, IL, a daughter of the late Dewitt Talmage and Leona Irene Crickman Hughes, and had resided in Macon County all her life prior to moving to Greene County in 1990.

Mrs. Grant attended Moweaqua (Illinois) High School and later in life earned her LPN certification.

She enjoyed raising flowers, quilting and the time that she was able to spend with her family and grandchildren.

Mrs. Grant was formerly employed by Hi-Flier Kites, General Electric and Borg-Warner, all in Decatur, IL, prior to being employed and retiring as an LPN at St. Mary's Hospital in Decatur. On July 29, 1966 she married Dean Eugene Grant who survives.