Oct. 25, 1936 - May 7, 2023

DECATUR — Willa M. Spoonamore, 86, of Decatur, passed away Sunday, May 7, 2023, in her home.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, June 3, 2023, at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m., Friday, June 2, 2023, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Oak Ridge Cemetery, Springfield. Memorials in Willa's honor may be given to Salem Baptist Church.

Willa was born October 25, 1936, in Springfield, IL, daughter of William H. and Lucinda R. (Shelly) Dowis. She married Charles Curtis Spoonamore August 16, 1958. He preceded her in death April 1, 2003.

Willa graduated from Eastern Illinois University, and then received her Master's degree in Early Childhood Education from the University of Illinois. Her teaching career spanned over 26 years, teaching in Sullivan and Petersburg before retiring from Decatur Public School District #61. Willa was a member of Salem Baptist Church and Christians Women's Club. She specially enjoyed reading.

She is survived by her son, Douglas Andrew Spoonamore and wife Shannon of Winter Garden, FL; grandson, Thomas Charles Spoonamore of Winter Garden, FL; and many nieces and nephews.

Willa was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Brian Charles Spoonamore; six sisters, and four brothers.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.