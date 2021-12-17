MOUNT ZION — Willard Eugene Barger, 77, of Mt. Zion, IL, passed away on Wednesday evening, December 15, 2021, at St. Mary's Hospital in Decatur, IL.

Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Sunday, December 19, 2021, in Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville, IL, with Rev. Mark Sanders officiating. Visitation will be from 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. Sunday in the funeral home. Burial will be in Mt. Zion Township Cemetery. Memorials may be given to the AIM at Melanoma Foundation and mailed to Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, 415 N. Broadway, Shelbyville, IL, 62565.

Willard was born on August 5, 1944, in Decatur, IL, the son of Jack Olen and Mary Imogene Cutler Barger. He graduated from Mt. Zion High School in the Class of 1962. Willard then served the U.S. Army National Guard during the Vietnam War. He worked at Caterpillar in Decatur from 1964 - 2002, retiring as a Quality Superintendent.

Willard was a member of the Mt. Zion Presbyterian Church and enjoyed playing golf and billiards. He married Nancy Jean Wright on July 31, 1966.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy; daughter, Angela A. Hempen of Creve Coeur, MO; mother-in-law, Eileen Wright of Mt. Zion, IL: brother, Greg Barger of Shelbyville, IL; and two grandsons, Nicholas A. Campbell and Austin M. Campbell both of St. Louis, MO.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Imogene Barger; father-in-law, Dale Wright; and son-in-law, Joseph H. Hempen.

