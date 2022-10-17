Jan. 9, 1930 - Oct. 14, 2022

DECATUR — William A. Whitaker, 92, of Decatur, passed away October 14, 2022 at Fair Havens Senior Living.

Graveside service will be 11:00 AM, Monday, October 24, 2022 at Hall Cemetery, Blue Mound with military rites by the Macon County Honor Guard. Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes, Decatur, is assisting the family. Memorials in William's honor may be made to the Macon County Honor Guard.

William was born January 9, 1930 in Decatur the son of Homer Otto and Stella Mae (Tietze) Whitaker. He proudly served our country as a Corporal in the US Army during the Korean War. William married Catherine J. Hall on April 22, 1954 and she preceded him in death on October 2, 2010. He worked at Caterpillar in Decatur until his retirement. William enjoyed playing golf. He loved wood working and was mechanical. He was also interested in guns and passed his passions down to his sons.

He is survived by his children: Deborah K. Jerden of Hartsville, TN, Mark D. Whitaker of Gallatin, TN, and Martin E. Whitaker of Gallatin, TN; daughter-in-law, Lisa Whitaker of Jacksonville, FL; grandchildren: Cindy Witt, Kari Aschinger, Rob Jerden, Jared, Max and Mason Whitaker, Ryan and Sara Whitaker, Alysia Newsom, and David Whitaker; great-grandchildren: Eric Magnus, Bobbie, Lucille, and Elliot Michael, Liam Whitaker, Emma and Sophia Whitaker, Avery, Riley, and Zoe Newsom, and Sylvia Jerden.

William was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Catherine; son, Michael; brother, Mick; and sister, Clemie.

