BLUE MOUND - William Albert “Bill” True, Sr., 78, of Blue Mound, IL passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020.
A service to honor and celebrate Bill’s life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Blue Mound. The family will receive friends for a time of visitation one hour prior to the service. Bill will be laid to rest in Hall Cemetery. Following the burial, the family invites friends and family to the Blue Mound Civic Center for a time of remembrance.
Bill was born on September 15, 1941 in Boody, IL, the son of William Arthur and Lola Gertrude (Carver) True. He was confirmed in 1955 in the Lutheran faith. He served proudly in the United States Air Force. Bill married Sandra K. Johnson on July 14, 1962. She preceded him in death on April 23, 2007. Bill retired after 32 years as a machinist with Firestone Tire Company. He was a hard-working man who enjoyed gardening, collecting lighthouses and restoring bicycles. During the Christmas season he made chocolate turtles to give to family, friends and local businesses.
Bill is survived by his sons: William A. (Shelly) True, Jr. of Decatur, IL, Kelly J. (Jodi) True of Blue Mound, IL, Duane A. (Debbie) True of Blue Mound, IL and David L. (Tammy) True of Boody, IL; sisters: Sandra Hicks of LeRoy, IL and Shirley Tyrolt of Decatur, IL; grandchildren: Amanda (Dennis) Wilson, Billy (Courtney) True, Blake True, David True Jr., Chandler (Breana) True, Caleb True, Nathan True, Chase True, Brock True and Karrigan True; great grandchildren: Tyler Wilson, Dylan Wilson, Rylie True, Paige True, Addilynn True and Cayden Robert True.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, infant brother: David Leroy True, sister: Delma Gruber and his grandson: Duane True II.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.dawson-wikoff.com.
