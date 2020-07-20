× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLUE MOUND - William Albert “Bill” True, Sr., 78, of Blue Mound, IL passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020.

A service to honor and celebrate Bill’s life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Blue Mound. The family will receive friends for a time of visitation one hour prior to the service. Bill will be laid to rest in Hall Cemetery. Following the burial, the family invites friends and family to the Blue Mound Civic Center for a time of remembrance.

Bill was born on September 15, 1941 in Boody, IL, the son of William Arthur and Lola Gertrude (Carver) True. He was confirmed in 1955 in the Lutheran faith. He served proudly in the United States Air Force. Bill married Sandra K. Johnson on July 14, 1962. She preceded him in death on April 23, 2007. Bill retired after 32 years as a machinist with Firestone Tire Company. He was a hard-working man who enjoyed gardening, collecting lighthouses and restoring bicycles. During the Christmas season he made chocolate turtles to give to family, friends and local businesses.