Feb. 13, 1942 - Nov. 14, 2022
William "Bill" Bruce Luthy, 80, passed away on November 14, 2022, in Mattoon, IL.
Bill was born to Maurice and Marilyn (Davis) Luthy on February 13, 1942, in Quincey, IL. Bill married Lynda Marie Benton on June 3, 1967, at the First Baptist Church in Mattoon, IL. He served for four years in the United States Air Force.
Bill is survived by his wife, Lynda Luthy; daughter, Kristina Luthy; brothers: Maurice Luthy, David Luthy; and many extended family and friends.
Bill is preceded in death by his parents.
Services will be held on Monday November 21, 2022, at 12:00 Noon at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home. A visitation will be held on November 21, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. to Noon at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home.
Condolences may be sent to Bill's family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.
