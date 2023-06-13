May 22, 1950 - May 31, 2023

KEVIL, Kentucky — William "Bill" Carl Henson, 73, of Kevil, KY, formerly of Decatur, IL, passed away Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Mercy Health in Paducah, KY.

Mr. Henson graduated from Mt. Zion High School in Mt. Zion, IL. He married Peggy Ford Henson on January 26, 1973. He worked at A.E. Staley Company, Northwest Christian School and Campus, and Union Iron.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Peggy Henson; two daughters: Keri Ann (Darren) Rhodes and Rhonda Renee (Chad) Crain; seven grandchildren: and four great-grandchildren; one sister, Sally Pease.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 16, 2023, at Antioch Christian Church.

Lindsey Funeral Home is handling all arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.lindseyfuneral.com.