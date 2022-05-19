William "Bill" D. James, 70, passed away on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Moweaqua Rehabilitation & Health Care Center in Moweaqua, IL.

Bill was a member of the Sheet Metal Workers Union, Local 218. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He loved spending time in his shop with his friends, tinkering and enjoying their company. In his younger days he was a champion water skier. His dog Rocky, was his constant companion.

Bill is survived by his son, William "Billy" (April) James; grandchildren: Makenna, Jesse, Emory, Hailey and Mia; sister, Michelle (Mike) Chenoweth; and cousin, Curt (Helen) Ferguson; as well as numerous cherished nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents and his twin sister, Rebecca Gibbons.

A visitation and funeral service was held on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to support childhood cancer may be made to St. Louis Children's Hospital. St. Louis Children's Hospital Foundation (stlouischildrens.org). Arrangements by Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home 2091 N. Oakland Ave Decatur, IL, 62526.

